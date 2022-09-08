The foursome of Scotty Turnbull, Tony Manzi, Rob Kulharski and Garry Schneiderat proved to be a winning combination in senior men’s play on Wednesday at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.
The crew carded a score of 118 to win the four-man, two-best-nets match,
In second place with a score of 119 was the team of Gord Barnes, Chris Terris, Allen Kregosky and Merv Parasiuk.
Dave Littlejohn collected three deuce pots and Gord Barnes took two. Bill Stevenson, Mike Whitehouse and Mark Musson had the longest drives.