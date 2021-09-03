Using a team format and counting two net scores per hole, the foursome of Jim Haddrell, George Carswell, Nick Coe and Dennis Foyle won this week’s round of the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League with a score of 83 points.
Second place with 82 points went to Alf Vaagen, Warren Julien, Jeff Clarke and Jerry Sauve.
Third place with 81 points was the team of Michel Perrault, Ted Gamracy, Joe Beggs and Bruce Hammond.
Four players shared the deuce pot: Warren Julien, Bruce Hammond, Dwain Sandrelli and Bob Tamblyn.