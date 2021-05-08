The Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted Low Gross/Low Net scores in Tuesday’s action.
The scores for this week were the baseline scores for the Ringer Board, which is a season-long contest in which one can improve the scores on each hole as the year progresses.
The winners for May 4 are:
First flight: 1st Low Gross, tied Vijai Vaagen and, Helen Pybus 92; 1st Low Net, Pat Gartrell 73; 2nd Low Net Val Eibner 78.
Second flight: 1st Low Gross Marie Gallant 101; 2nd Low Gross Barb Oleschuk 103; 1st Low Net Angie Brock 77; 2nd Low Net Diana Leitch 78
