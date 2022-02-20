Braden Doyle’s goal at 6:29 of the third period stood as the winner as Penticton Vees posted a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Cranbrook Bucks in BCHL hockey action, Sunday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Josh Nadeau, Luc Wilson, Ethan Mann and Bradly Nadeau also scored for the Vees, all in the second period to erase a 3-0 deficit.
Johnny Johnson, Kellan Hjartarson, Liam Hansson and Jaden Fodchuk scored for Cranbrook.
Carter Serheynko started the game for the Vees stopping five of eight shots. Kaeden Lane finished the game and made 12 saves on 13 shots. Evan Gartner was the losing goalie, stopping 43 of 48 shots.
The Vees (33-7-0-2)resume action Wednesday in Salmon Arm (30-7-3-1) in the battle of the top two teams in the BCHL.