Before heading to a five-day break in action, Penticton Vees ended on a high note, Monday, with a 5-1 win over Cranbrook Bucks in BCHL junior A pod hockey action at the empty South Okanagan Events Centre.
Jacob Quilan notched a goal and two assists for the Vees (16-1-0-1) which led 3-1 at the end of the first and 4-1 after two periods.
Liam Malmquist had a goal and an assist and Luc Wilson and Frnak Djurasevic two assists. Ryan McGuire, Grayson Arnott and Tom Richter rounded out the scoring with single markers.
Noah Leibl scored the lone goal for Cranbrook (8-8-0-0).
Kaleb McEachern posted the win in net making 13 saves. Nathan Airey went the distance for the Bucks coming up with 22 saves.
The Vees are now off until Saturday when they play Trail at 6 p.m. They play back-to-back games also facing Cranbrook on Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m.
Games are available on AM 800 and HockeyTV.com.