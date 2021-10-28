Revenge will be there for the taking Friday night as the Penticton Vees host the Prince George Spruce Kings in the back half of a home-and-home set.
The Vees suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night in a 7-1 drubbing in B.C.’s northern capital.
Captain Fin Williams netted Penticton’s lone goal with about three minutes left to play in the first period to knot the score at 1-1, but it was all Prince George after that.
Kaeden Lane surrendered five goals on 19 shots before being relieved for the third period by Colin Purcell, who blocked seven of nine shots he faced.
The Vees (5-1-0-0) will try again Friday when the Spruce Kings (6-1-0-0) visit the South Okanagan Events Centre for a 7 p.m. start.
It will be Frontline Workers Appreciation Night at the SOEC as the Vees honour those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. First responders and health-care workers will receive free admission to the game with a valid ID presented at the Box Office.
On Saturday night, the Power River Kings (3-4-0-0) stop by the SOEC for a 6 p.m. date with the Vees.
Tickets for both games are available at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com
Due to public health regulations, attendance is limited to half capacity. Fans ages 12 and up will have to show their vaccine passports to get into the building, and everyone ages five and up must wear a mask except while actively eating or drinking in their seats.
In other BCHL action this weekend, the West Kelowna Warriors (4-2-0-0) host the Powell River Kings on Friday night, while the Vernon Vipers (3-2-0-0) visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (3-3-1-0) on Saturday night and the Cowichan Valley Capitals (1-6-0-0) on Sunday afternoon.