There should be a few thousand fuzzy friends at tonight’s matchup between the Penticton Vees and Cranbrook Bucks.
Tonight marks the return of the Teddy Bear Toss, when the home team’s first goal will give fans the green light to toss stuffed animals onto the ice of the South Okanagan Events Centre. The game will be paused as the items are collected, then the donations will be sent to local charities.
Besides teddy bears, the Vees are also encouraging fans to toss pajamas, mittens and toques – wrapped in plastic bags – that will be sent to local service agencies.
The annual events typically produces thousands of items for charity, but was scuttled in 2020 by the pandemic.
Tonight’s game will also mark the first time since March 2020 that the SOEC is able to host a full house, following this week’s lifting of COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
The Vees (15-2-0-0) are coming off a 5-1 win – their seventh in a row – Wednesday night in Prince George against the Spruce Kings (10-7-0-0).
Five different Vees – Josh Nadeau, Stefano Bottini, Casey McDonald, Luc Wilson and Spencer Smith – lit the lamp for Penticton, which trailed 1-0 after the first period, before taking control early in the middle stanza.
Kaeden Lane turned aside 26 of 27 shots in the Vees’ net to improve his own record to 11-1 on the season.
Cranbrook (9-7-1-0) is coming off a 7-1 loss Wednesday night in Trail against the Smoke Eaters (10-6-10). The Vees spanked the Bucks by an identical 7-1 score in their last meeting, Nov. 21
The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Penticton welcomes the Wenatchee Wild (3-9-3-1) to the SOEC on Saturday night for a 6 p.m. start.
Tickets for both games are on sale at the SOEC box office or at www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Fans ages 12 and up must present proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations. Fans ages five and up must where masks at all times, except while in their seats and actively eating or drinking.
West Kelowna 1, Vernon 5
A crowd of 1,079 was on hand at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Wednesday night as the Vipers (5-9-3-2) notched a 5-1 win over the visiting West Kelowna Warriors (13-6-0-0).
Luke Buss got the Snakes on the board just 53 seconds into the game, which saw the Vipers leading 1-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.
Jack Glen, Matthew Culling, Reagan Milburn and Ryan Shostak also scored for Vernon, while Tyson Jugnauth replied for the Warriors.
Roan Clarke stopped 31 of 32 shots for the Vipers, while Johnny Derrick turned aside 23 of 28 shots in a losing effort for the Warriors.
The Warriors return to the ice tonight for a 7 p.m. home game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (15-3-1-0), while the Vipers host the Trail Smoke Eaters at 7 p.m.
Vernon’s home stand continues Saturday night with a visit from the Cranbrook Bucks in a 6 p.m. start.