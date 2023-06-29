Two more members of the Penticton Vees have been selected in the NHL entry draft in Nashville, Thursday.
Aydar Suniev was chosen in the third round, 80th overall, by the Calgary Flames.
The Russian-born player tied for the BCHL lead this past season with 45 goals and was the third highest scorer in the league with 90 points.
After winning back-to-back Fred Page Cups as a member of the Vees, he’s committed to the University of Massachusetts in the fall.
“Watching Bradley get drafted yesterday by Carolina, then hearing my name today, it’s been amazing,” he said in a statement. “I’m honoured to be part of the Calgary Flames.”
Ryan MacPherson, who is committed to the Vees for the forthcoming season, went in the sixth round, 172nd overall to the Philadelphia Flyers. He played this past season with the Leamington Flyers of the Greater Ontario Junior League notching 61 points in 49 games.
On Wednesday, Bradly Nadeau of the Vees was chosen in the first round, 30th overall.