Game on!
The puck is set to drop in early April on a shortened 2020-21 regular season, the B.C. Hockey League announced Friday.
Seventeen teams will be based in five hub cities around the province for five weeks of play, with more details and locations expected to be released this weekend.
Penticton, which had been pitched as a central hub city for the entire league in December as part of a plan that was shot down by the B.C. Provincial Health Office, is expected to be among the five host cities, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
Fred Harbinson, head coach, general manager and president of the Penticton Vees, confirmed Friday only that his club has expressed an interest in hosting duties.
He spoke to The Herald by phone just minutes before going on the ice for practice.
“I’m sure it will be a pretty lively, energetic practice now that the guys finally see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Harbinson.
“Obviously the players have gone through a major roller-coaster emotionally and physically – it’s been 117 or 118 days or something like that since they last played a game.”
Harbinson is pleased his graduating players will get some closure to their BCHL careers, others will get exposure to scouts, and fans will be able to cheer on their team again – albeit probably not in person.
Just like the other 17 BCHL clubs – the 18th, Wenatchee, went on hiatus in 2020 as a result of cross-border travel restrictions – Vees players and staff will start a two-week quarantine this weekend.
The league staged regional exhibition games, including the four-team Okanagan Cup, throughout the fall in anticipation of opening the regular season Dec. 1, but wasn’t able to get clearance from the PHO to go ahead.
BCHL chairman Graham Fraser said the league’s proposal for a return to play was finally approved this week and the board of governors voted Friday to execute the plan.
“We proved in our extended exhibition season in the fall that our COVID-19 Safety Plan was effective after playing 89 games with zero transmissions, and we look forward to working within that system again,” Fraser said in a press release.
“It’s been a long road for everyone involved with the league since we were shut down in November, but we are grateful that we get a chance to finish what we started and get our young athletes back on the ice.”
The BCHL has hired a chief medical officer, who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols for the five-week season, including testing and a quarantine period for players and team staff.