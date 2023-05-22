Linda Brusee shot a 36 using the Stableford scoring system to win the Ladies League last week at Summerland Golf & Country Club.
Carol Mulligan (34) and Christine Haessig (31) were the runners-up in the 0-24 handicap flight.
In the 25-plus handicap flight, Marie Gallant came out on top with a 33, followed by Cheryl Wynia (25) and Pamela Webster (24 by countback).
Unlike in the traditional golfing scoring system in which the lowest score wins, under the Stableford system players are awarded points for their score on each hole. The fewer the strokes, the higher the score.