Penticton Vees puck-stopper Kaeden Lane is the BCHL’s player of the week.
The 19-year-old from Burnaby started four of the Vees’ five games last week and posted a 3-1-0 record with two shutouts. Over that stretch, Lane had a save percentage of 0.966 and a goals-against average of 0.76.
Lane boasts a 7-1 record on the season and, along with backup Kaleb McEachern, is part of the top goaltending tandem in the BCHL.
He played two seasons with the Grande Prairie Storm in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before being traded to Penticton in June 2020.
Before his time in junior A, Lane developed with the Burnaby Winter Club in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and signed with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers in 2017, but got into just two games for the club.