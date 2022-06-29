Thirteen was the lucky number for Rose Tweter as she won Ladies Day this week at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
Members played the Baker’s Dozen format, counting the scores from their 13 best holes, then subtracting half their handicap.
In the 0-17 handicap group, Tweter came out on top with a 44.5, followed by Linda Heaslip (52.5) and Amanda Mackie (53.5).
And in the 18-plus handicap group, Maureen Bildfell won with a 48, followed by Janet Bremner (51 by countback) and Noeline McWilliams (53.5).