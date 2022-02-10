The Penticton Vees earned their 8th win in a row and 300th regular season victory at the South Okanagan Events Centre in a 4-3 overtime triumph over the Vernon Vipers on Wednesday night.
The Vees were the stronger team in the early going, possessing the puck with tons of energy and had their legs moving by getting ahead by a 10-3 margin in shots on goal and worked to a 1-0 lead in the middle of the frame off of a rebound shot from Beanie Richter.
Owen Simpson moved into the offensive zone and dropped a pass for Richter to the top of the left face-off circle with his shot being stopped by the left pad of Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke with McDonald burying past the glove side for his 15th goal of the season at the 8:33 mark of the opening frame for a 1-0 lead.
Penticton outshot Vernon by a 16-8 margin in the opening period with the Vees generating many of the chances in the 1st period as Clarke stood tall for the Vipers, turning aside 17 of the 18 shots thrown his way while Kaeden Lane was also strong in the Vees goal, turning aside each of the 6 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes of action.
44 seconds into the 2nd period, Zack Tonelli pushed the Vipers back to even terms early in the middle frame on a pass from below the goal line. Reagan Millburn set up Tonelli from below the goal line as he deposited the puck behind Lane at the front of the net in the opening minute of the period to tie the score at 1-1.
Penticton worked back to get the game in their favour at the 13:32 mark of the middle stanza as Spencer Smith buried his 7th goal of the season. Smith took a shot from the top of the right face-off circle that Clarke turned aside with a big rebound kicked to the slot as Smith got to the puck and slid it past Clarke to give Penticton a one-goal advantage.
Before the period was out, the Vees pushed ahead by a pair of goals courtesy of Aydar Suniev, who collected his first BC Hockey League goal at the 18:18 mark of the 2nd period. Suniev gathered the puck at centre ice and made his way down the right-wing side and cut to the middle and snapped a shot over the glove side shoulder of Clarke for his 1st goal as a Vee and gave Penticton a two-goal lead heading into the 3rd period.
Vernon was opportunistic on their chances and got the game within a goal as Luke Pakulak made the game 3-2. Seiya Tanaka-Campbell fanned on a shot from the left-wing with the puck skidding to the middle of the ice as Pakulak slid the puck into the net at the 10:38 mark of the 3rd period.
Despite the Vees throwing more pucks at the net, Clarke kept the Vipers in the fight and with an extra attacker out, the Vipers tied the game at three as Pakulak picked up his second goal of the game. Matthew Culling fed Pakulak from below the goal line as he banked the puck past the glove side of Lane to even the score again and force overtime.
The Vees had the only shots in the extra frame, putting four shots on goal and collecting their eighth win in a row as Braden Doyle played the hero. Adam Eisele won the face-off and got the puck to the high slot as Doyle buried a shot off the post and in past the blocker side of Clarke for his 1st BCHL goal 3:14 into the overtime period for a 4-3 triumph.
Kaeden Lane turned aside 18 of the 21 shots thrown his way in his 22nd win of the season while Roan Clarke made 53 saves on 57 shots in his 5th overtime loss of the season.
---
FINAL SCORE: 4-3 Vees (OT)
SHOTS ON GOAL: 57-21 Vees
VEES PP: 0/5
VEES PK: 3/3
3 STARS:
1) Braden Doyle (1-0-1)
2) Roan Clarke (53 saves on 57 shots)
3) Aydar Suniev (1-0-1)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Bradly Nadeau (0-0-0)
Attendance: 2,500
---
The Vees (29-6-0-2) look to extend their win streak to nine games as they travel to the West Kootenays to take on the Trail Smoke Eaters (16-18-1-1) on Saturday night at the Trail Memorial Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with pre-game show at 6:40 PM.