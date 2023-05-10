The top scorer in the B.C. Hockey League playoffs is sandwiched between two upcoming opponents in the loop’s three stars of the week.
Bradly Nadeau of the Penticton Vees, who has 30 points in nine playoff games, was named second star. That included two goals and an assist in the fifth and deciding game against Salmon Arm in the Interior Conference final.
The 18-year-old Nadeau, who’s committed to the University of Maine, is expected to be picked in the early rounds of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in June.
The week’s first star was Alberni Valley Bulldogs netminder Campbell Arnold, who stopped 56 of 59 shots in a pair of weekend wins that captured the Coastal Conference championship.
Arnold’s 0.928 save percentage is tied for tops in the BCHL playoffs with Vees’ netminder Luca Di Pasquo. Di Pasquo has the edge, though, with a 1.83 goals-against average compared to 2.04 for Campbell.
The third star was Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono, whose four points last weekend included the series-winning goal.
Penticton and Alberni Valley open the Fred Page Cup final to determine BCHL playoff supremacy this Friday, 7 p.m., at the South Okanagan Events Centre.