This past Tuesday, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club kept it simple by counting low gross and low net scores to determine the day’s winners.
In the first flight, Carol Mulligan shot a 92 to card the low gross, followed by Val Eibner (98). Helen Pybus and Vijai Vaagen tied for the low net with 81 by countback.
In the second flight, Janis Goll shot a low-gross 105, followed by Diana Leitch (110). Pat Stohl, with a 77, had the low net, followed by Pam Webster (83).
The lowest net scores were entered into Zone 2 Low Net Challenge.