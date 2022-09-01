Members of the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club never lack for interesting scoring methods.
This week, they used the ONES format, counting scores only on holes that start with those letters – one, nine, eight, seven and so on – then subtracted their handicap from their final score.
Val Eibner led the first flight with a 79, followed by Francis Colussi (80) and Carol Mulligan and Lil Smith (82 by countback).
In the second flight, Monika Taylor was tops with a 73, while Pat Gartrell and Pam Webster tied for second (79 by countback) and Vi Ward was fourth (80).