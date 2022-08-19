A new tae kwon do club will begin operations in Penticton, Sept. 8.
Valley Tae Kwon Do will be operated by Master Adam Forest, who has been instructing for 25 years. He previously owned a club in Sherwood Park, Alta., relocating to Penticton during the pandemic.
“Tae kwon do isn't about learning how to fight. It is about learning to be a kind person at school,” Forest said in a press release.
“We work with students teaching values, such as honouring parents and treating their teachers with respect. Working in our program, we build confidence, self-confidence, self-esteem and skills that will allow students to defend themselves against bullies and predators.”
Among the club’s philosophies is teaching students delayed gratification believing they are less likely to succumb to substance abuse, smoking, alcohol and juvenile delinquency.
The school does not participate in tournaments.
For more information, contact Forest at 250-328-2944 or visit the club’s website: valleytaekwondopen.com