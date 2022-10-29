Don’t tell the Penticton Vees 13 is an unlucky number. The Vees extended their win streak to 13 games Friday with their 4-1 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors at Royal LePage Place.
The Nadeau brothers combined for three goals and six points in the win, as the Vees kept their perfect record intact. Ben Brunette scored into the empty net to seal Penticton’s second win in as many games against West Kelowna.
Luca Di Pasquo was sharp in the Vees’ net, as the 19-year-old turned aside 26 of 27 shots for his 10th win of the season.
The power play came up clutch again, as the Vees scored twice on five opportunities. The penalty kill was 2-2.
Josh Nadeau opened the scoring late in the first period, as he broke the scoreless deadlock with his first of two on the night at 18:24. Nadeau’s seventh coming on the Vees’ second power play, as he deflected in a great cross-ice pass from Aydar Suniev.
The elder Nadeau making good after he just missed a goal during the opening shift of game, as he rifled the puck off the crossbar 30 seconds into the game.
West Kelowna had a counter punch in the second, as they tied the game up early in the middle stanza. Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero scored from the faceoff circle at 2:10 leveling the game 1-1.
Di Pasquo was at his best in the second period, as he made two big stops after the Warriors tied it. First, he made a timely save on a slick individual effort by Michael Salandra, then he jetted out the pad on Luke Devlin, robbing him on a rebound attempt at the top of the crease.
The 1-1 deadlocked carried over into the third period and that’s where the Nadeau brothers took over. Bradly put the Vees back ahead with his 12th of the season at 3:02. On another Vees’ power play, the puck came back to the younger Nadeau, and he picked the corner from the faceoff circle, putting the Vees up 2-1.
Bradly’s older brother provided an insurance marker midway through the third, as the Vees went ahead 3-1. Frank Djurasevic’s point shot missed the net, but the puck bounced out on the other side, where it was eventually batted into the net by Josh at 10:15
Brunette put the game out of reach with an empty net goal at 18:56.
GAME NOTES
Bradly Nadeau extended his point streak to 13 games and his goal scoring streak to four games. Josh Nadeau has four goals during his three-game point streak. The Vees power play is operating at 50 percent (5-10) over the last two games.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 4-1, Vees
Shots: 41-27, Vees
Vees Scoring: Josh Nadeau (2), Bradly Nadeau, Ben Brunette
Vees PP: 2/5
Vees PK: 2/2
Three Stars
Bradly Nadeau (Vees)
Nicholas Cristiano (Warriors)
Josh Nadeau (Vees)
Next Game: Saturday, Oct 29th, versus Trail Smoke Eaters, 6:00 pm.