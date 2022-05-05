Tickets are now on sale for the BC Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the first since the COVID pandemic.
The gala will be held Friday, July 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.
This year’s inductee list honours:
• 2011-12 Penticton Vees, the junior A national champions and winners of a record 42 consecutive victories
• Jay Sharrers, raised in Hope, he officiated more than 1,600 NHL games including Stanley Cup finals and the 2010 Winter Olympics
• Eric Brewer, Vernon-born defenceman who played 16 seasons in the NHL. He was a five-time international gold medalist which included striking gold in the 2002 Winter Olympics.
• Mattias Ohlund, an 11-year veteran of the Vancouver Canucks, he led Sweden to a gold medal in the 2006 Winter Olympics.
• Junior hockey builder, Ray Stonehouse (posthumous)
• 2001-02 Kootenay Ice, based in Cranbrook, winners of the Memorial Cup, emblematic of junior A hockey supremacy in Canada.
Tickets are $75, plus tax and service charge, and now on sale through the SOEC box office in Penticton or online at: valleyfirsttix.ca