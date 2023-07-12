Since 2020, Lake City Basketball has awarded $500 scholarships to two of its top graduating athletes.
Each completes a detailed application and submits their school report cards and a list of references. For each athlete, consideration is also given to their contributions to Lake City Basketball, both as players and as volunteers with the organization.
“Our driving mantra is to find student-athletes that represent what our organization values: hard work, integrity, selflessness and leadership both on and off the court,” said Lake City director Chris Terris.
“Each year, we're reminded how fortunate our organization has been to have so many outstanding young people involved in our programs.”
The 2022 Lake City Scholarships have been awarded to Sam Plant (Summerland Secondary) and Ollie Jacques (Pen-Hi).
“Both Ollie and Sam have been terrific players in our Lake City club program since they were in middle school. Each has volunteered extensively in our youth development programs, and both are outstanding academic students,” Terris said.
Beginning in September, Plant will attend UBC-O in Kelowna and Jacques will head to Okanagan College, where he plans on playing basketball.
“We’d like to thank all our graduating athletes for their commitment and dedication to our programs both as players and youth coaches. Hopefully, they will all find a way to stay involved in the sport,” said Lake City director Dustin Hyde.
Past winners have included Richter Heintz (Pen-Hi), Jacob Mullin (Summerland Secondary) and Megan Freeman (Similkameen Secondary) in 2020 and Kayci Loewen (Penticton Secondary) and Kayla Burns (Osoyoos Secondary) in 2021.