The Kelowna Rockets made a third-period comeback to defeat the Vancouver Giants 4-3 at Prospera Place on Saturday night.
The Rockets made their first come from behind win of the season, getting goals from Jake Lee and Mark Liwiski. Netminder Cole Schwebius stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced on his way to picking up his third win of the season.
Alex Kannok Leipert (5) got the Giants on the scoresheet first. Dillon Hamaliuk (3) responded for Kelowna just prior to the end of the first.
Justin Sourdif (6) pulled the Giants in front with a short-handed tally. Kaedan Korczak's (2) wrister from the blue line found its way through traffic and into the back of the net to tie things up once again. Florida Panthers prospect, Sourdif (7) netted his second of the game to put Vancouver ahead once again.
Defenceman Jake Lee (1) charged up the ice to give the Rockets their first lead of the game two minutes into the third. Mark Liwiski (5) jumped on a rebound a little over three minutes later to put Kelowna in front for good.
Vancouver goaltender Trent Miner turned aside 16 of the 20 shots fired on him.
The Rockets power play went one-for-four on the night, while the Giants were one-for-one with the man advantage.
Vancouver outshot Kelowna 27-20.
The Rockets record is now 5-2-0-0.
Rilen Kovacevic, William Irvine, Noah Dorey, Ethan Ernst, Jackson DeSouza and Nicholas Cristiano were the Rockets scratches.
The Rockets will be back in action on Tuesday night when the Victoria Royals are the host team at Prospera Place, puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.
