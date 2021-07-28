Using the Criss Cross scoring system, Carol Mulligan shot a low-net 58 that was the best among the ladies who played Tuesday at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
Members counted their best score from either the first or 10th hole, second or 11th hole, and so on. Each player’s combined scores for the best nine holes were then doubled, and her handicap subtracted, to arrive at a net total.
Mulligan was tops in the first flight with a 58, followed by Pat Gartrell and Christine Haessig (T-60) and Frances Colussi (62).
In the second flight, Marie Gallant won with a 53. The runners-up were Vi Ward (57), and Maribel Rothfield and Norma Chambers (T-59).