Just four points made it home with the B.C. Hockey League’s three Okanagan teams following play last weekend.
In their only match of the weekend, the Penticton Vees pulled off a 2-1 comeback win Saturday night in Cranbrook.
The Vernon Vipers split a set with the Wenatchee Wild, while the West Kelowna Warriors lost a pair.
The Vees were trailing 1-0 deep in the third period against the Bucks (25-10-1-1), before Jackson Nieuwendyk drew his club even and sent the game to extra time.
Overtime solved nothing, so a five-player shootout was required with Thomas Pichette and Aydar Suniev sealing the win for Penticton.
Luca Di Pasquo, the Vees’ starting netminder, made 19 saves to improve his personal record on the season to 24-3-0-0. His 1.73 goals-against average is tops among all BCHL goaltenders.
Penticton also boast the league’s top-three scorers in Bradly Nadeau (71 points), Josh Nadeau (69) and Suniev (57), and the Vees have an 11-point lead atop the BCHL standings.
The Vees are on the road for games this coming weekend against the Surrey Eagles (23-9-2-1) and Victoria Grizzlies (16-13-4-2).
Cranbrook 3, West Kelowna 1
It wasn’t the start the West Kelowna Warriors were looking for as they embarked Friday on their first of seven consecutive road games.
After a scoreless first period, the Cranbrook Bucks scored twice in the middle frame to put the Warriors on their heels.
Michael Salandra scored the lone goal for West Kelowna, while netminder Cayden Hamming took the loss with a 25-save performance.
Salmon Arm 4, West Kelowna 1
Justin Katz fended off 41 shots, but it wasn’t near enough as his West Kelowna Warriors fell 4-1 on Saturday night to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Katz faced 20 shots in the first period alone while Ben MacDonald gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead, but their fortune changed in the second period as the Silverbacks poured in three unanswered goals and added an empty-netter late in the third.
West Kelowna (21-12-4-) sits third in the BCHL Interior Conference standings, six points back of the second-place Bucks. The Warriors have dates coming up Friday night in Langley and Saturday night in Chilliwack.
Vernon 4, Wenatchee 2
Seiya Tanaka-Campbell scored twice as the Vernon Vipers carved out a 4-2 win on Friday night in their first of back-to-back games against the host Wenatchee Wild.
Tanaka-Campbell scored the contest’s first goal with just four minutes left in the opening frame and also scored the game’s last goal with an empty-netter.
Reagan Milburn and Ethan Sundar also tallied for the Vipers, who got a 32-save performance from starting netminder Roan Clarke.
Wenatchee 4, Vernon 1
The tables turned quick on the Vernon Vipers.
After falling into an early 2-0 deficit, Jonathan Horn scored the Vipers’ only goal midway through the second period of what turned out to be a 4-1 loss to the host Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night.
Ean Samoza had a hat-trick for Wenatchee, while Clark took the loss for the Vipers despite a 35-save effort.
Vernon (17-17-0-4) is sixth in the nine-team Interior Conference standings, just 13 points up on the last-place Merritt Centennials.
The Vipers head to the Kootenays this coming weekend for games Friday in Trail and Saturday in Cranbrook.