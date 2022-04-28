Start your engines!
Racing returns this weekend to the Penticton Speedway this weekend with the Western Rattler 300.
Late model and street stock race teams will be vying for a $65,000 prize purse with action Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and races start at 5:30 p.m.
The two feature events will be the Venom 100 for street stocks, in which Penticton’s own Ellie Dunseith will drive, and the Western Rattler 300 for late model cars.
“Fans should expect action not only in these two races, but in the qualifying and heat races. There’s prize money available to make the features and that means everybody’s going for it throughout the weekend,” said one of the track owners, Trevor Seibert, in a press release.
Since taking over last year, the new owners have done extensive renovations, including widening and reconfiguring the quarter-mile track to feature progressive banking that allows for side-by-side racing action.
However, the new owners have also run into trouble with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for putting in new bleachers without a building permit.
Tickets for each night of racing cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and youth ages 12-17, and free for kids under 12. Purchase tickets online at www.pentictonspeedway.com.