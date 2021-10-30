Darkness. It is well enveloping our days at the moment. According to the calendar, it is about to get much worse. At least for the near future.
No, I am not talking about the darkness of the times or the creation of second class citizens in Canada. I am referring to the amount of daylight we are all seeing lately.
The days are short and getting shorter with each passing day. Winter, is just around the corner. Depending on the elevation you live at, it may already be here.
I, for one, am excited about the changing season and the shift to darker days. I will gladly embrace the darkness, the cold, the snow. I (along with others) have invested in quality lights to allow me to venture out in the darkness and ride our local trails. Our trails are typically at their best at this time of year.
The fall rains bring needed moisture to our zone and the trails are much, much better for it. The tires on my bike greatly prefer the “loamy” feeling of damp trails as opposed to the dry, dusty, blown-out conditions that come with our amazing, dry, hot summers.
That said, trail riding season (not bike riding season, that is 12 months a year) is just about wrapped up. Soon enough the forests will be blanketed in white stuff. Good ole B.C. POW!
If you have not purchased your seasons pass to a local XC ski club, or one of our local ski hills, what on earth are you waiting for? Perhaps you prefer snowshoeing, or snowmobiling or ice fishing? Awesome options during the winter as well. Way better than sitting in front of the TV.
Don’t fear the darkness. Embrace it. Venture out in it.
Before you know it, the light will return, the days will be long and you will be reaching for the coldest thing you can find to help deal with the heat.
Josh Shulman is a bike peddler at Freedom Bike Shop in Penticton.