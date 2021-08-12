Vees Scouting Report
Name: Josh Niedermayer
Height: 6’0
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Left
Home: Penticton
Age: 17
Coaching Report
“Josh is a man-child, who can defensively think and play the game at a level typically seen from much older players. Josh played, as a 16-year old last season, in most key defensive situations. What we consider especially promising is after last year’s long break ahead of the pod season, Josh’s offensive game started to really improve, recording 11 points in 18 games, with one of the team’s best plus/minus stats of +16. There’s good reason why Josh is considered to be a 2022 NHL draft pick.”
Player Background
Niedermayer only has to look across the dining room table to find inspiration, “my Dad always pushes me to do my best in everything that I do. Also, the way he conducted himself through his hockey career, as well as his leadership across multiple teams inspires me to follow his footsteps.”
When your father is Scott Niedermayer, who is part of hockey’s prestigious “Triple Gold Club,” and captained all of those championship teams, you’ve picked the right role model.
In total, Scott Niedermayer won four Stanley Cups, an Olympic gold medal and a World championship, additionally he was a Memorial Cup champion.
“I have the faintest memories of the Stanley Cup win in Anaheim, but I have much better mental images of the 2010 Olympics,” Josh recalls.
“I was only six-years old, and the families were brought down to the red carpet on the ice after the gold medal win. I vividly remember how loud it was, how happy all the players and families were. It was a terrific moment.”
Living up on the Naramata Bench, Josh is very close to his family, which includes three brothers.
“My oldest brother is now in flight school to become a pilot and Jackson has left to study and play hockey at Arizona State, so it’ll just be me and my younger brother (who plays minor hockey in Penticton) in the house next year — that’s gonna be an adjustment for all of us, but I’m so excited for my brother heading to ASU.”
Recent Hockey Highlights
Niedermayer didn’t hesitate when asked about his favourite hockey moment, “Playing junior hockey with my brother, Jackson, was such a great time. We had been on separate teams our whole lives so having the opportunity to play together was a special moment for our entire family.”
“As well, last season in general, despite all the hurdles, was a great one for me with the Vees. My favourite memory last year would have to be winning the Okanagan Cup in November. The pace of play and intensity felt like playoffs, which was fun. Obviously, I can’t wait for this year where every game will matter.”
Being a Vee
When asked what he was most looking forward to ahead of this season, Niedermayer answered,” I am really lucky to able to play in my hometown, which has such an amazing fan base and community supporting us. As well, the long and successful history behind the organization is so important to me. I really believe that with the Vees, you play for more than yourself; more importantly you play for the logo on your chest. I am really looking forward to the fans of Penticton watching us play again, and think they will appreciate how I think the game and my hard-working pace of play.”