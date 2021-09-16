Ladies of the Summerland Golf and Country Club squared off in the Di, Fran and Vi tournament this past Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The best two low-net scores from each group were counted to arrive a total for each team.
The winning score of 147 was carded by the threesome of Val Eibner, Christine Haessig and Ellen Clay. In second place with a 151 were Pat Stohl, Angie Brock and Carol Mulligan 151; and third place with a score of 153 went to Pat Gartrell, Helen Pybus and Maribel Rothfield.
There were additional prizes for getting closest to the pin and sinking the longest putts.
In the first flight, Pybus got closest to the pin on Hole 4, while Eibner scored the longest putt on Hole 18. In the second flight, Stohl got closest to the pin on Hole 4 and Betty Critchlow sunk the longest putt on Hole 9. Lil Smith won the deuce pot.