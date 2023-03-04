The Penticton Vees clinched their second consecutive Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy as BC Hockey League Regular Season champions, with their 13-1 victory over the Merritt Centennials Friday night at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
Friday was The Vees (42-3-0-1) seventh-straight win and by clinching first overall in the BCHL, they have now secured home ice advantage throughout the BCHL playoffs.
Their 13 goals set a new season high for goals in a game, surpassing their previous high-water mark of 11, set back on November 18th, against West Kelowna.
Billy Norcross led the way with four points (1G, 3A) in the win. Aydar Suniev picked up his second hat-trick of the season. Josh Nadeau and Thomas Pichette each had a pair of goals. 11 players recorded multi-point games and only three Vees were held pointless.
Luca Di Pasquo picked up his league-leading 30th win of the season, as the 19-year-old stopped 15 of 16 shots.
Penticton scored six, first period goals which equaled their season-high for most goals in the first. Hiroki Gojsic, Beanie Richter, Ryan Hopkins, Pichette, Suniev and Nadeau lit the lamp in the opening 20 minutes, as the Vees led 6-0 after the opening frame.
Captain Frank Djurasevic scored the only goal in the second period, as Penticton took a 7-0 lead into the second intermission.
The Vees scored six more times in the third period to put the game well out of reach. Suniev scored twice in the final frame to complete the hat-trick. Penticton also got third period goals from Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau, Norcross, and Pichette.
Penticton’s six, third period goals equaled a season-high set back on October 20th, against Alberni Valley.
Di Pasquo was carrying a shutout bid into the back half of the final frame before Merritt’s Aidan Lindblad scored with just under eight minutes left.
--
GAME NOTES
The Vees’ 60 shots is a new season high, surpassing their previous best of 58 set on October 7th, also against Merritt. Friday’s winning margin of 12 goals is also a new season best. Their previous record was nine against the Warriors on November 18th. Aydar Suniev and Ryan Hopkins each extended their point streaks were to nine games in the win. Bradly Nadeau extended his point streak to seven games. Josh Nadeau has now scored in his last six and has points in seven-straight games.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 13-1, Vees
Shots: 60-16, Vees
Vees Scoring: Suniev (3), Pichette (2), Josh Nadeau (2), Bradly Nadeau, Djurasevic, Gojsic, Hopkins, Norcross, Richter
Vees PP: 2/4
Vees PK: 3/3
Three Stars:
Billy Norcross
Beanie Richter
Aydar Suniev
Next Game: Saturday, March 4, at Trail, 7 p.m.