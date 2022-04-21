The Penticton Vees Hockey Club are pleased to announce forward and captain Fin Williams (’03) has committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Williams, 18, had his second season with the Vees cut short due to injury but was amassing some of the best numbers of his BC Hockey League career, posting 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 27 games played throughout the 2021/22 regular season.
The North Vancouver, BC native has played 86 career games in the BCHL, amassing 28 goals and 58 assists for 86 points during that span. Williams was named Captain of the team ahead of the 2021/22 season, marking his second straight season donning the ‘C’.
“I feel so lucky to be a part of such an incredible university and hockey program,” said Williams, “I can’t wait to be a part of the culture that Notre Dame has built. I really appreciate the support their coaches have given me throughout this process. I can’t thank the Vees enough for helping prepare me for my college career as a student athlete.”
Williams joins a Fighting Irish program that also features Vees alumni Nick Leivermann and are just coming off an appearance in the NCAA Regionals. Notre Dame plays out of the Big 10 Conference and is coached by Jeff Jackson, who is in his 17th season as Head Coach as the Fighting Irish play their games out of the Compton Ice Arena.
The Vees continue their 2022 BCHL Playoffs, presented by Shaw, as they await their opponent for the Interior Conference Final, slated to begin on Friday, April 29th with a 7:00 PM puck drop at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 AM at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.