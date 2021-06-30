When Jeff Treadway decided to sponsor a minor baseball team he put his mouth where his money was and signed on as a coach.
Treadway, the owner of Jeffer’s Fryzz food trucks, first started when he was 16 in 1978 and later coached his own kids in hockey, soccer and baseball before taking a break.
“I was out of it for about 15 years and I found that I just really, really missed it so I decided to come back and coach, I enjoy it so much,” said Treadway, who once narrowly missed making it as a National Hockey League official. “I just really enjoy this age group, 10 and 11 year olds, they’re so very receptive to learning.
“There are so many different personalities and to see their growth as individuals and team players is incredible.”
For this COVID-shorted season, he joined the coaching staff of the Penticton Minor Baseball Association Mosquito division Tiger Cubs sponsored by Canadian Tire.
The Cubs outscored the opposition 27-13 in the recent playoffs to clinch the season championship, finishing their schedule with an 8-1 record.
He believes the players’ talent were only part of the reason for their successful year.
“For me personally, I like to coach with fun,” said Treadway. “I put drills in place in practices that are fun, after a game we do something that is just fun so by the time they go home, all they’ve had was fun so if they lost the game, they’ve almost forgot.”
He recalled one practice where the kids traded their bats for tennis rackets and had a home run derby trying to hit the 200 donated tennis balls over the fence.
The better players were further back and the less-experienced ones were closer so they were in range.
“The weaker kids were so excited, when they didn’t quite hit the fence or hit the fence they would try harder and they were so proud when they hit a home run,” said Treadway. “Then another team came to the field for their practice and they came
running over and were catching our home run hits.
“It was so much fun, the camaraderie between the teams is so wonderful, the respect that the kids have for each other and their teammates and the coaches is just really, really awesome.”
He added that teaching kids to be winners is not a bad thing, adding the league has many rules in place to protect the kids
during their growth.
That includes letting players experience all aspects of the game from pitching to playing outfield and other things to keep them from getting discouraged.
“When I coach, I do my best to teach them to be good winners and gracious losers,” said Treadway. “But it’s part of life, I’m not a big fan of equality in that regards because it’s competition, even if we didn’t keep score, the kids would know who won.
“But by far the best part of this is seeing these kids coming in as good little citizens and leaving as great citizens.”
And, with the season for the players now over, he has signed on to coach a summer league Jeffers Fryzz AA team made of up the kids who didn’t make the AAA squad.