Penticton teenager Kate Pinsonneault is now just a week away from representing Canada at the Pan American Water Ski Championships.
Kate, 14, is currently in Florida training with the national team ahead of the international meet, which kicks off Nov. 4 in Chapala, Mexico.
She trains on Skaha Lake and placed first this summer for Team BC at provincial, regional and national events to earn her spot on Team Canada’s U14 squad.
Kate competes in three events – slalom, jump and trick – and is currently ranked third in the world in her age group in the jump category with an average distance this season of 28.2 metres.
Her brother, Matt, is pretty good, too.
The 16-year-old didn’t make Team Canada, but placed third in the jump competition at nationals, and third in the slalom, trick and overall categories at provincials this past summer.