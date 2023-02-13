Dovar Tinling has committed to the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) for the 2023-24 season, the Penticton Vees announced Monday.
Tinling, 19, joined the Vees this past summer after finishing last season in the United States Hockey League. The product of Point-Claire, Quebec has put up 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists)
in 30 games this season, sitting fifth in team scoring. Tinling also ranks fifth on the team in assists and is fourth in points per game average (1.07).
This past summer he attended the Philadelphia Flyers development camp.
The RPI Engineers play in the 12-team Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference and play out of the Houston Field House in Troy, New York. With Tinling’s commitment to RPI, the Vees now have 18 players on their roster committed to NCAA college programs.
The Penticton Vees (36-3-0-1) look for back-to-back wins Friday, when they host the West Kelowna Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre for a 7 p.m. puck drop.