A common denominator among almost everyone who works in the world of sports is they started out wanting to play.
Jay Sharrers was one of them. He wanted to be a hockey player but he came to the conclusion early in his tiny hometown of Hope that the dream would be hard to realize, so he turned to officiating.
“I just loved the game and wanted to stay in it,” recalls Sharrers.
And so he became a linesman at the age of 16 and was fast tracked to the NHL just six years later. Now, after over 1,600 NHL regular season games and 200 more in the playoffs – including seven Stanley Cup finals – Sharrers will be inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame.
Back when Sharrers stepped onto the ice for his first NHL game on Oct. 6, 1990, he became the first Black official to skate in the NHL, but that wasn’t his focus that night.
“Guy Lafleur was playing for Quebec (against Boston) and he was my idol so without question at the time I was just trying to be an elite official. It wasn’t until much later the significance of that game really took hold,” said Sharrers.
During a career that took him through the Western Hockey League and the American Hockey League, there were a few times when Sharrers heard derogatory chants.
“I was used to an environment where people didn’t want to see me on the ice regardless because of the jersey I was wearing. So, what they were yelling didn’t really matter anyway,” he said.
“Besides, there was a pretty good self-confidence built for my brother (Matthew) and me by our parents (Barbara and Dan) – a confidence and understanding of people’s intolerance.”
Sharrers’ career came to an end without fanfare because he needed a hip replacement and couldn’t return after the 2016-17 season, but he continues to work with young officials and this year started the Jay Sharrers Officiating School in Superior, Col.
“It’s about kids getting into the game and a love for all sports,” he said. “I really cherish the mentorship role.”
What he doesn’t necessarily cherish are his early days in the NHL, when fights were all but guaranteed in most games.
“I love the transition to speed and finesse,” said Sharrers. “The game is in a good place.”
Sharrers will be honoured at the B.C. Hockey Hall of fame induction ceremony July 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Also going into the hall are the 2011-12 national champion Penticton Vees, Memorial Cup-winning 2002 Kootenay Ice, former NHL defencemen Eric Brewer and Mattias Ohlund, along with the late Ray Stonehouse in the builders category.
