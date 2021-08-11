Getting right back to basics, ladies of the Summerland Golf and Country Club counted low-gross and low-net scores during play Tuesday.
Carol Mulligan fired an 85 to card the low-gross in the first flight, with Dee Dobson not far behind at 89. The low-net score of 71 was registered by Vijai Vaagen 71, followed by Christine Haessig with a 74.
In the second flight, Barb Oleschuck shot the low-gross 104. Pat Stohl was the runner-up with 111. Angie Brock fired a low-net 72, followed by Betsy McAndrew with 80.