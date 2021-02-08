After teams skated just a handful of games in the fall, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has announced the cancellation of the rest of the 2020/21 regular season and playoffs, including the Teck Cup championship.
The decision flowed from Friday’s extension of COVID-19 public health orders in B.C. until at least late February.
“We are disappointed for our players, team staff, volunteers, sponsors, game officials and fans that the 2020-21 season will not be completed,” KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois said in a press release.
“Over the past number of months we have made every effort possible to keep our athletes on the ice and to give all of them, and especially our graduating 20-year-olds, the opportunity to compete for a league championship.
“However, the further extension of the provincial health orders takes us beyond where our regular season would typically end and our playoffs would begin. As we approach March and April, we are faced with the reality of arenas removing their ice for the spring and summer, and that leaves us unable to plan for a meaningful conclusion to our season.”
KIJHL clubs – there are 20 in the junior B loop, but Revelstoke and Spokane have already ended their respective seasons – have the option to continue training under the current PHO guidelines, and the possibility remains that exhibition games may be played if restrictions are relaxed in the future.
“I’d like to thank all of our stakeholders for their patience and understanding during a difficult and challenging season,” added Dubois.
“Our athletes and staff members have done a tremendous job of keeping everybody safe, and our billet families deserve special recognition for welcoming players into their homes during this pandemic. We look forward to being back on the ice this fall and getting back to the game we all love.”
Meanwhile, the B.C. Hockey League is still holding out hope it can begin its regular season in March.
“We continue to work closely with the (provincial health officer) on how we can safely resume play. This includes potential pods in select BCHL cities throughout the province,” Chris Hebb, the junior A league’s commissioner, said in a press release.