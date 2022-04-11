Wenatchee Wild forward Quinn Emerson, Penticton Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane and West Kelowna Warriors forward Christophe Farmer have been named the BCHL 3 Stars of the Week.
1st Star – Quinn Emerson (F) – Wenatchee Wild
image004.jpgEmerson was a goal-scoring machine for the Wild last week, lighting the lamp six times. He also added a pair of assists for a league-high eight points in four games.
The native of Manhattan Beach, Calif. scored once in Wenatchee’s Game 3 overtime win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Tuesday night, then scored another two goals in Game 4 the following night, a 5-1 Wild win. He was named first star of the game.
After picking up an assist in his team’s 5-1 loss in Game 5 on Friday, Emerson exploded for three goals and an assist in the third period of Game 6, leading the Wild to a 5-1 win on home ice to force a deciding seventh game. He was again named first star.
The 21-year-old now sits in second in BCHL playoff scoring with nine points in six games and leads the league in goals with seven.
2nd Star – Kaeden Lane (G) – Penticton Vees
image006.pngLane posted a .961 save percentage in three games last week, tops among goalies with more than one start. He won all three games against the Trail Smoke Eaters, letting in just one goal in each start.
The Northern Michigan University commit led the Vees to back-to-back 2-1 wins in Trail in Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday of last week. In Game 3, he made 28 saves on 29 shots and the next night, he stopped 29 of 30 and was named first star of the game. He wrapped up his week and helped clinch the series with a 17-save performance in Game 5 on Thursday in a 5-1 Penticton victory.
Lane leads the league with a .935 save percentage in the postseason, as well as a BCHL-best 1.61 goals-against average.
3rd Star – Christophe Farmer (F) – West Kelowna Warriors
image008.jpgFarmer racked up three goals and four assists for seven points in three games last week.
The Blainville, Que. product had a four-point night on a goal and three assists in Monday’s 6-2 win for West Kelowna in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Vernon Vipers. He was named the game’s first star. On Wednesday in Game 4, he scored two goals, both coming in the second period to earn first star again in his team’s second-straight 6-2 win. He helped the team finish off the series in Game 5 with an assist in a 7-2 victory on Friday.
Farmer’s seven points in the playoffs tie him for third on the Warriors.
+++
Honourable mentions:
Langley Rivermen D Joseph Messina: 3GP – 1G – 5A – 6PTS
Nanaimo Clippers G Cooper Black: 2GP – 2W – .942 SV% – 1.50 GAA
West Kelowna Warriors F John Evans: 3GP – 2G – 4A – 6PTS
West Kelowna Warriors G Johnny Derrick: 3GP – 3W – .941 SV% – 2.00 GAA
Wenatchee Wild F Cade Littler: 4GP – 2G – 5A – 7PTS
Chilliwack Chiefs G Grant Riley: 5GP – 3W – 2 SO – .932 SV% – 1.60 GAA
Chilliwack Chiefs F Dawson Good: 5GP – 3G – 4A – 7PTS
Coquitlam Express G Carter Woodside: 5GP – 2W – .930 SV% – 2.82 GAA