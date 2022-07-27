Alison Coutts was the winner of the Summerland Review Cup women’s golf tournament Tuesday, finishing the one-day event with a gross score of 92.
She finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Vijai Vaagen with 96.
Other winners were:
First flight: Lil Smith, 97, first low gross; Helen Pybus, 100 (countback); Carol Mulligan; 100; Frances Colussi, 81, low net; Gwen Redfern, 85 net (countback); Val Eibner 85.
Second flight: Diana Leitch 102, first low gross; Janis Goll, 105; Pam Webster, 116; Marie Gallant, 75, first low net; Vi Ward, 82 net; Julie Macaulay, 85 net.