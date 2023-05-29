It was all about low-net scores as senior men took to the course May 25 at Summerland Golf & Country Club.
Gene Benner fired a 71 to win the first flight, followed by Michael Perrault (74), David Carleton (75) and Harvey Mitchler (76)
Jerry Sauve shot the round of the day with a four-under 68 to win the second flight. The runners-up were Peter Schnurr (72), Dennis Foyle (74) and Bruce Hammond (76).
In the third flight, Rick Gotobed came out on top with a 73, followed by Alf Vaagen (74), Frank Davie (75) and Glenn Steinke (76).
Finally, results weren’t available for the fourth flight but the respective winners were: Dave Hellard, Harvey King, Dave Caine and Ted Gamarcy.