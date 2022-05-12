As the Penticton Vees prepare to host Nanaimo Clippers in Friday's opening game of the Fred Page Cup final, two B.C. mayors have made a friendly wager.
The losing mayor promises to wear the winner’s jersey during the next public meeting. Additionally, the losing mayor will make a $100 donation to a local charity of the other’s choice. If unsuccessful, Penticton will receive Nanaimo bars, Nanaimo a bottle of wine from the South Okanagan.
The first two games in the championship series are Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, both beginning at 7 p.m. The series then shifts to Vancouver Island for Games 3 and 4 scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Nanaimo. A fifth game, if necessary, is Friday, May 20 in Penticton with a sixth game Sunday, May 22 in Nanaimo and a seventh game Tuesday, May 24 in Penticton.
Both teams enter what will be their final series of the season on 12-game winning streaks. For the first time, the BCHL champion will not challenge for the Canadian junior A championship.
“Blue is going to look good on Mayor Krog and I’m looking forward to those tasty Nanaimo bars,” Vassilaki said in a press release. “This is just a fun way to support all the hard work that the players on both teams have put in over the last year. Each team has faced a lot of obstacles and both Councils are proud of all they’ve accomplished. But there can only be one winner: Go Vees, go!”