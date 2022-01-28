WENATCHEE, WA. – The Penticton Vees used five different goal scorers and a strong performance on the road for a 5-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Thursday night at the Town Toyota Center.
The Vees came out with plenty of energy in the opening period, outshooting the Wild by a 21-3 margin over the course of the opening 20 minutes of play and left the frame with a lead of 1-0 courtesy of a power play goal coming just under halfway into the period.
Brett Moravec walked in from inside the right point and let a shot go that was knocked down by Wenatchee goaltender Tyler Shea as Casey McDonald stood at the front of the net, jamming at the puck before Grayson Arnott came in and cleaned up the play for his 4th goal of the season at the 9:53 mark of the 1st frame to get ahead by a goal.
Shea had himself a strong opening period, keeping the Wild’s deficit at just a goal with some strong saves and collecting 20 stops on his first 21 shots faced as the Vees applied plenty of pressure in the 1st period while Kaeden Lane remained strong in the Penticton net, making saves on each of his 3 shots faced.
The pressure and shots continued for the visitors in the 2nd period, firing 21 more shots on the Wenatchee net and were able to get ahead by a pair of goals at the 4:14 mark of the middle stanza as Josh Nadeau kept his terrific goal scoring touch going, notching his team-leading 24th goal of the season and scored in his fourth consecutive game.
Josh’s younger brother, Bradly, freed the puck from behind the net, stripping a Wild defender and centering a pass for Josh on the blocker side of Shea as he slipped the puck past the Wenatchee netminder just over four minutes into the 2nd period and increased the Vees lead to 2-0.
The Wild did not generate much in the way of offensive chances through the first half of the game but found their way on the scoresheet courtesy of a power play goal at the 10:25 mark of the 2nd period with Landon Parker depositing a rebound of a point shot that Lane was able to handle but could not get in front of the rebound try to cut the Vees lead in half to 2-1.
Before the period was out, and two minutes after the Wild got on the scoreboard, Luc Wilson gave the Vees their two-goal lead back with some impressive hand-eye coordination. Wilson took an end wall careem on a shot from Ryan Hopkins and shortened his stick to bat the puck out of the air on the goal line and past the glove side of Shea for his 18th goal of the season and helped the Vees to a 3-1 lead at the 12:25 mark to head into the 3rd period of play
Penticton added on in the 3rd period with Beanie Richter continuing his strong stretch of play as of late, collecting points in each of his last three games with a tally at the 5:24 mark of the final frame. Casey McDonald slid a strong pass to the right wing as Richter skated onto the pass and walked into the offensive zone, zipping a shot past the blocker side of Shea for his 3rd marker of the season and a 4-1 Vees lead.
Wenatchee had their best period in the 3rd frame and Hunter Hastings got the Wild within a pair of goals at the 8:46 mark after a Vees turnover as Hastings took a loose puck at the top of the right face-off circle and banked a puck off the glove side post and past Lane to cut the Vees lead in half at 4-2.
The Wild pulled their goaltender with just over three minutes remaining in the 3rd period and defended their lead well, not giving up much inside their own zone and put the game to rest with an empty net marker from Adam Eisele, who tallied his 2nd goal of the season with 53 seconds remaining in the game to finish the score at 5-2.
Kaeden Lane made 23 saves on 25 shots as he collected his 17th win of the season while Tyler Shea was terrific in the Wenatchee net, making 49 saves on the 53 shots he faced in his 6th loss of the season.
---
FINAL SCORE: 5-2 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 53-25 Vees
VEES PP: 1/3
VEES PK: 2/3
3 STARS:
1) Josh Nadeau (1-0-1)
2) Landon Parker (1-0-1)
3) Kaeden Lane (23 saves on 25 shots)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Hunter Hastings (1-0-1)
Attendance: 1,362
---
The Vees (23-6-0-2) will continue their three-game set south of the border against the Wenatchee Wild (11-13-4-1) on Friday night. Puck drop from the Town Toyota Center is slated for 7:05 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM