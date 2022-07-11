Lawn bowling

Twenty-six patriotic people donned their best red-and-white attire for Canada Day play at the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club. The club mixed up the rules every end — in one case, points were awarded to the players whose balls landed furthest from the jack — to keep things fun. The club hosted the Bonney Cup annual mixed pairs tournament this past weekend. New players are always welcome. For more information, visit www.pentictonlawnbowls.ca.