Gene Benner had the low score of the week with a six-under par net score of 66 in Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League action.
Benner also won a pair in the deuce pot. Nine others won a single deuce.
The following are the top players in each flight by net score.
First flight: Benner, 66, Michel Perrault, 72 (cb), David Carlton, 72, Bill Caros, 74
Second flight: Glenn Brown, 69, Glen Brennan, 73 (cb), Jerry Sauve, 73, Brian McGuire, 74
Third flight: Alf Vaagen, 71 (cb), Rick Drewnisz, 71, Joe Beggs, 72, Martin Nisbet, 78 (cb)
Fourth flight: Bob Tamblyn, 69, Edwin Noseworthy, 70, Ted Gamracy, 81 (cb), George Carswell, 81