Vees Scouting Report
Name: Trevor O’Brien.
Height: 5’10
Weight: 176 pounds
Position: Centre/Wing
Shot: Right
Home: Hingham, Mass.
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Trevor is a smart, hard-working forward with offensive capabilities. He brings a 200 foot game to the team, and we believe we can develop Trevor to being a strong college player.”
PLAYER BACKGROUND
O’Brien has played all of his hockey in his home state of Massachusetts, most recently having played in the Cape Cod Whalers program for three years, as well for the prestigious St. Mark’s Prep School.
Being from a town in the Greater Boston area, O’Brien’s favourite hockey team has always been the Boston Bruins.
“I've always been a die-hard Bs fan growing up, and followed Patrice Bergeron closely since I was a kid. He’s still my favourite player and I admire how complete his game is and really like watching him compete all over the ice.”
O’Brien is the younger brother of former standout Vee, Jay O’Brien,
“It was natural for me to become a hockey player since Jay was already so into hockey. I wanted to follow in his
footsteps and try to keep up with him and work as hard as he did. He still makes me want to keep up with him in the gym and on the ice.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
“For St. Mark’s last season, we had to get very creative because we couldn’t play other schools, but our last intrasquad scrimmage for our senior night we tied the game with only a few seconds left, and then won in a shootout. Over all my years of playing hockey, I’d say my favourite moment was when I scored a hat trick for St. Mark’s in beating our arch-rival, Groton, in the last game of the 2019-2020 season. That was an awesome feeling in front of a packed barn at home.”
BEING A VEE
O’Brien is very excited to be a Vee, “Penticton has been really appealing ever since I started watching Jay’s games two years ago. I thought the atmosphere during the games was awesome and the fans really amazed me. It’s obviously special and a beautiful place to live and play junior hockey.”
With an interest in the stock market, O’Brien has a goal in mind, “My ultimate goal in hockey is to play D1 (Division One) hockey at an Ivy League school. Since a young age, I looked up a lot to my grandfather who went to Yale, and was captain of their baseball team his senior year. I would be really happy ending up at an Ivy league school, getting a great education while also playing for a really good program.”
