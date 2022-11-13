The Penticton Vees kept their win streak alive with a dramatic 2-1 shootout victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters, Saturday at Cominco Arena.
The Vees have now won 18-straight and sit 10 points clear of second place in the Interior Conference, after Saturday’s thrilling contest in the West Kootenays.
Luca Di Pasquo was the Vees’ best player, as the 19-year-old goaltender stopped 31 shots over 65 minutes, including six saves in overtime. He also denied all three Smoke Eaters’ shooters in the shootout. Di Pasquo was the game’s third star.
Josh Nadeau was the only player to score in the six-person shootout.
Thomas Pichette scored the Vees only goal in regulation, as he opened the scoring four minutes into the game. Pichette forced a turnover in front of the Trail net and quickly converted on the opportunity, as his eighth put the visitors ahead 1-0 early
The score stayed 1-0 for the Vees up until the midway mark of the second. Trail’s Adam Parsons tied it up nine and half minutes into the middle frame. Brady Hunter intercepted the puck on the wall, then centered for Parsons, who scored from the slot.
Di Pasquo was at his best in the final 25 minutes of the game. The Michigan State committed goalie made 18 saves in the third period and overtime combined. He earned the Vees the extra point with a huge performance in extra time.
--
GAME NOTES
Di Pasquo’s 31 saves was a new season high. The 32 shots against tied a season high set Oct. 22 at Wenatchee. Dovar Tinling did not finish the game after suffering an upper body injury in the first period. Tinling just returned to the lineup after serving a five-game suspension. Bradly and Josh Nadeau had their point streaks come to an end. Bradly a point in 17-straight entering Saturday’s game. Josh had points in his last 12.
---
GAME STATS
Final Score: 2-1, Vees
Shots: 42-32, Vees
Vees Scoring: Pichette
Vees PP: 0/1
Vees PK: 0/0
--
Three Stars
Josh Nadeau
Teagan Kendrick
Luca Di Pasquo
--
Next Game: Friday, Nov. 18, vs. West Kelowna Warriors, 7:00 pm