The Penticton Vees beat the Trail Smoke 8-4 on Saturday night, to take a 2-0 series lead in their Interior Conference Quarterfinal series. Game Three is set for Tuesday in Trail.
Bradly Nadeau, fresh off a four-goal performance Friday night, recorded his second hat-trick of the BCHL Playoffs and finished with a four-point night. His brother Josh Nadeau had a goal and four points, and Mason Poolman and Ryan Hopkins each had three assists. Spencer Smith, Dovar Tinling, Brett Moravec, and Cal Arnott also scored in the win.
Trail’s Josh Schenk had a big night, as he also recorded hat-trick and finished with four points.
Penticton’s special teams came up clutch again, as the Vees scored three times on six power plays. They have scored four power play goals in the first two games of the series.
The Vees led 2-1 after 20 minutes on goals from Bradly Nadeau and Smith. Those two scoring after the Smoke Eaters’ Evan Bushy put the visitors up 1-0 eight minutes into the game. Smith tied the game with four and a half minutes left in the opening frame, and Nadeau gave the Vees their first lead with his power play goal with just 37 seconds left in the period.
It was a back-and-forth second period, as the two teams combined for six goals, each scoring three times.
First, Trail’s Schenk scored his first of three on the night to tie 2-2 at 4:30. His first of the playoffs came when he got just enough of Brady Hunter’s centering pass, which trickled in.
The Vees responded with three goals in four minutes to go up 5-2. Josh Nadeau grabbed the lead back for Penticton with his first of the playoffs on a power play at 10:32. Then, younger brother Bradly bagged his second of the game three minutes later, tipping in Poolman’s point shot to put Penticton up 4-2. Tinling then scored 64 seconds after that, as he shoveled in a rebound in the crease, on another power play, to make it 5-2.
Trail threw a counter punch as Schenk scored his second and third goals of the game inside the final four minutes of the period. Schenk scored a power play goal to put Trail with two, his second made it 5-3 at 15:51. Then, his hat-trick goal came with just 10 seconds left in the second, as Penticton’s lead was cut to one goal after two periods.
Just like they did in the second, Penticton had a response in the third, scoring three times to pull away. Moravec scored his third in two games just 79 seconds into the final frame, to put the Vees back up by two.
Bradly Nadeau got his hat-trick goal 38 seconds later, picking the corner from the face-off circle, as the Vees quickly went up 7-4. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect with seven goals in games.
Arnott finished off the scoring with under two minutes left, swatting the puck through the wickets of Keegan Maddocks with 90 seconds left in the game.
GAME NOTES
After two games, Bradly and Josh Nadeau occupy the top two spots in BCHL Playoff scoring. Bradly leads the league with eight points (7G, 1A) in two games. Josh two back with six points (1G, 5A). Mason Poolman leads all BCHL defencemen with five points (0G, 5A) through two games. Saturday is the first time the Vees surrendered four goals in regulation since December 10, 2022. Penticton has now won 36 games in a row at home, dating back to April 1, 2022.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 8-5, Vees
Shots: 56-25, Vees
Vees Scoring: B. Nadeau (3), J. Nadeau, Smith, Tinling, Moravec, Arnott
Vees PP: 3/6
Vees PK: 1/2
Three Stars:
1) Bradly Nadeau
2) Josh Schenk (TRA)
3) Ryan Hopkins
Attendance: 2,753
Next Game: Game Three, Tuesday, Apr. 4, at Trail, 7:00 pm