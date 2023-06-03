This story appeared on Page A1 of The Penticton Herald Saturday, June 3, 2023.
First round, third overall. It has a nice ring to it.
Mathis Preston, who turns 15 in July, was one of Penticton’s highest-ever Western Hockey League picks in the recent WHL prospects draft.
Born and raised in Penticton, he was chosen third overall by the Spokane Chiefs.
With the advent of the internet, the draft now takes place exclusively online. He was surrounded by family and friends when his name was called.
“It was super special,” he said in an interview with The Herald. I had all my family come in and my billet brother and normal brother were all there… super exciting. Spokane’s GM then phoned to congratulate me.”
It was a bit anti-climactic for him. He had pre-signed a few days earlier and knew his name would be called third. Prince Albert had the first two picks, due to a prior trade, and wanted assurances from their top picks that they’d report to camp.
“I’m so excited to be going to Spokane. It’s the best place I could go. The location is close to home and the rink is huge. Their staff was super welcoming. The fan base has fun at the games. It doesn’t matter if you’re losing or winning, they’re always loud,” Preston said.
The Chiefs are among the 10 largest attendance draws in the Canadian Hockey League.
Following draft day, Preston travelled back to Spokane where he was introduced to the local media and was presented with swag. Included was a jersey with the number 23 on the back — the year he was drafted — appropriate because Michael Jordan, who wore 23 for most of his career, was also picked third overall by the Chicago Bulls in his draft year.
Preston began hockey at age 3 with Penticton Minor and played there until he was 12. For the past three seasons he’s been with the Okanagan Hockey Academy.
Growing up he dabbled in competitive lacrosse, junior triathlon and school team basketball, but his first love was always hockey. His parents joke that he was always more comfortable in skates than shoes.
He had a phenomenal season this past year with the OHA under-15 prep team. The centreman collected 81 points in 26 games including the tying and overtime-winning goals in the league quarter-final, a game he remembers as one of the highlights of his career. He was named most valuable player of the U15 prep division by the Canadian Sports School Hockey League.
He also had the rare opportunity to play with his older brother Nathan, a goalie on the under-18 team. Mathis was called up as an affiliate player in a game which his brother started in net.
During the past year, the draft was often top of mind.
“It’s kind of stressful, you want to go as high as possible, but also go to a good team and a good organization,” he said of the pressures placed on a 14-year-old.
The son of Brian and Natalie, Preston’s favourite team is the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid his favourite player.
He names his father as his greatest influence in hockey.
This summer he looks forward to playing tennis and golfing during his off-time, training daily at the OHA and with local coach Matt Fraser and attending Spokane’s training camp Aug. 31.
Due to his age, he’s not eligible to make the Chiefs until the 2024-25 season. He will be returning to the Okanagan Hockey Academy and Pen-Hi for next season.
Draft day was good for not only Preston and his family, but his OHA team. Two of his best friends — twins Liam and Markus Ruck, who hail from Osoyoos — were also first rounders. Both went to Medicine Hat Tigers, Liam ninth overall, Markus 21st.
In total, nine players from the OHA U-15 prep team were drafted.
Others drafted from the U-15 prep team were Gavin Lesiuk, second round, 36th (Lethbridge); Will Scott, fourth round, 73rd overall (Lethbridge); Tyson Schamehorn, fourth round, 82nd overall (Moosejaw); Kadyn O’Brien, sixth round, 113th overall (Victoria); Riley Steen, sixth round, 127th overall (Medicine Hat) and Keegan Bailey, ninth round, 197th overall (Seattle).