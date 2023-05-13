The Penticton Vees have five loses in the past seven months. If they can avoid four defeats in the next two weeks, they’ll capture their second straight BCHL crown.
The Vees face the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the Junior A league’s best-of-seven Fred Page Cup championship series starting Friday at their South Okanagan Events Centre.
Penticton is 62-4-0-1 on the campaign when you combine the 54-game regular season with the first three rounds of playoffs, and their 3-2 overtime loss last Wednesday to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 4 of their Interior Conference final was their first setback since falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Victoria Grizzlies on Feb. 4.
The team includes 13 returnees from last year’s squad that went a combined 59-9-1-2 on their way to hoisting the Cup.
In this year’s regular season, Penticton (50-3-0-1) won the Interior Conference and overall banners, and finished 35 points ahead of the Bulldogs (31-19-3-1), who were third in the Coastal and fifth overall.
The Vees are runaway favourites here. They aren’t stressed about that, maintains general manager and coach Fred Harbinson.
“The pressure is gone. The pressure is in the first round. When you’ve had a big regular season, it’s toughest mentally in the first round,” said Harbinson, whose in his 16th season guiding the Vees and shooting for a sixth Fred Page over that time. “When you get through that there’s a release.
“It’s not just a line. I know that we’ll play free.”
Standard underdog operating practice would be to try to play-up publicly the pressure on the favourite, but Alberni Valley GM and coach Joe Martin wasn’t having any of that. He says the Vees are a veteran group accustomed to such things.
“They’ll be dialed in,” he continued.
Martin says his team’s competitiveness and physical play will be key for them in this series. He also believes that this showdown with Penticton might well be the best hockey that the Alberni Valley Multiplex has ever seen.
This is the first trip to the league final for the Bulldog franchise, which came into the league as the Burnaby Bulldogs in 1998-99 and moved to Port Alberni in 2002-03.
They’ve been spurred on in these playoffs by goalie Campbell Arnold, 21, who was signed early in the season to be a backup to University of North Dakota commit Hobie Hedquist, 20, after being cut by the WHL’s Victoria Royals.
Hedquist was hurt in Game 4 of Alberni Valley’s seven-game, second round win over the Surrey Eagles. Arnold took the net from there and has sparkled. He’s 7-1, with a 2.04 goals against average and .928 save percentage in the post-season, after going 3-6 with a 3.53 GAA and a .902 SP in the regular season for Port Alberni.
“He’s loose. He’s having fun. I don’t know if he was having fun earlier in the year,” Martin said of Campbell.
Alberni rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 series deficits against Surrey (35-16-2-1), who were second in the Coastal. They then swept the Chilliwack Chiefs (28-22-1-3), who were fifth in the Coastal. They opened-up with a sweep of the sixth-place Grizzlies (26-20-5-3).
The Vees swept the eighth-place Trail Smoke Eaters (20-27-3-4) and the seventh-place Wenatchee Wild (28-23-1-2), before going five games with the fourth-place Silverbacks (27-20-4-3) in the Interior playoffs.
The Vees won their two games this season against the Bulldogs, scoring a 7-4 win at the Chilliwack Coliseum on Oct. 20 as part of the BCHL Showcase tournament and then winning 7-1 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Nov. 25.
Penticton set a BCHL record for win percentage (. 935) this season, bettering their own 2011-12 mark (. 917, 54-4-2-0). They became just the eighth team in league history to win 50 games in a season.