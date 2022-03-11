Flying solo.
Constant Companion Carmen joined her new women’s hiking group — Kool Kats — to explore Rose Valley Regional Park on Wednesday. So the Ski Sheriff took advantage of wintertime temperatures and sunny skies for downhill skiing at Big White Ski Resort.
There are numerous advantages to going by yourself: leave when you want, ski where you want, pause to catch your breath when you want, head home when you want.
“You missed me, didn’t you,” CCC mused. “It was different,” the Sheriff admitted.
Conditions were mid-winter: an even spread of crisp machine-groomed powder on hard-packed runs with occasional smooth white patches — scrap, scrap, scrap. The trick was ‘connecting the dots’ of the many untracked machine powder stretches so to float down the run.
With no lift lineups mid-week, you could have a run all to yourself if you waited a few seconds for others to pass and disappear. With a month to go before the Okanagan ski season ends, now is the time to enjoy those last great runs.
From the trailhead on McPhail Road, Rose Valley Regional Park still had patches of hard-packed snow and ice so wearing cleats was advised. Kool Kats found a river running down the Golden Mile Trail in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park last weekend. Not recommended yet.
The Sheriff and CCC checked out Central Okanagan trails this week: Paul’s Tomb Trail in Knox Mountain Park (moist, muddy in spots), Mission Creek Greenway (moist, large snow/ice patch at Hollywood Road end), the paved Ponds Trail and paved Powerline Trail in Okanagan Mission (both dry), Brandt’s Creek Linear Park (moist, muddy spots on south end so we didn’t do shaded north end) and Bellevue Creek Greenway (snow/ice sections, not recommended yet).
Use caution on bike lanes. Street sweepers were out this week but one pass isn’t enough to remove all the sand and gravel.
The latest humour from Nickel Plate Nordic Centre’s snow report: “Still sending peaceful energy overseas. Come out and enjoy the sunshine and spring-like ski and snowshoe conditions. You never know how quickly things can change, so take the time to soak in our good fortune. And hey, the groomer made it through a week without breaking.”
—————
Big White celebrated International Women’s Day with a nod to female employees and a $19,415 donation to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter from this season’s Telus Kelowna Cup.
On March 18-20, men and women from Big White Fire Department will spend two nights camping on top of the Kids Centre in the Village Centre.
This year, their goal is to raise $10,000 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Thrive Foundation, BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.
—————
Here’s the latest on the proposed Okanagan Rail Trail through the Okanagan Indian Band reserve in Lake Country.
A recent news release indicated discussions between Kelowna, Lake Country and OKIB about new roads, water lines and sewer connections could pave the way to complete the three-kilometre missing link in the trail.
In early February, Minister of Indigenous Services Parliamentary Secretary Vance Badawey told the House of Commons: “The Okanagan Indian Band continues to work to resolve third-party interests, including property rights required by telecommunications providers, electrical transmission and distribution services, sewer utility interests and access agreements for on-reserve developments. Completion is subject to the “readiness and willingness of third-party-interest holders to negotiate federal-replacement interests,” he said. And it sounds like that is underway.
From Matt Vader, Lake Country’s director of parks, recreation and culture: “I’ve followed up with OKIB … All third-party interests are at the same stage: finalizing documents, surveys and submitting to ISC (Indigenous Services Canada). No further negotiation is needed.”
—————
The Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at UBC Okanagan is looking for a visual artist for this year’s Woodhaven artist-in-residence program, a paid residency opportunity of four to eight weeks in July and August at Woodhaven Eco Culture Centre in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park in Kelowna. Dead-line for applications is March 18.
—————
Draw date for the Team Telemark raffle is noon on March 19. Tickets for the Team Telemark youth competitive programs fundraiser are $5 (14 donated prizes) from one of the team kids, at the raffle table outside the lodge on weekends or at the day lodge anytime or online at telemarknordic.com.
—————
If you are excited for winter to melt away, you can join other spring enthusiasts and a regional parks’ park interpreter to hike moderate trails in Black Mountain/
sntsk’il’nten Regional Park, 9-11:30 a.m. on March 30.
—————
The West Kelowna branch of Western Financial Group has donated $5,000 to the non-profit Gellatly Nut Farm Society after donating $900 in December. The funds will support restoration and maintenance of heritage buildings in the park.
—————
The BC Games Society and Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society have announced new dates for the BC Winter Games, originally scheduled for Vernon in February.
The Games, expected to attract up to 1,800 participants in 17 sport competitions, will now be held March 23-26, 2023.
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre will host the biathlon, cross-country skiing and cross-country skiing-para events.
In January, organizers decided not to proceed with the 2022 BC Winter Games due to a number of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, and recent flooding and wildfires in many parts of the province.
Future editions of the BC Games include the 2026 BC Summer Games in Kelowna on July 23-26.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net