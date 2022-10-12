Penticton men’s and women’s soccer teams brought home some shiny hardware from this past weekend’s Thanksgiving 7 A-Side tournament at King’s Park.
The combined Penticton and Calgary Girl Gang squad scored a gold in the women’s A final with a 9-1 spanking of the Golden Girls.
On the men’s side, the Penticton Over-35’s picked up the silver dropping a 6-2 decision to the Legends FC champions from Sandpoint, Idaho.
A total of eight teams, four men’s and four women’s, competed over the two days in what’s called the Penticton Turkey Tournament.
For Legends FC spokesman Jacob Bult, the successful five-hour drive was about much more than just the soccer.
“It was a long trip from Sandpoint but well worth it,” he said. “The fields, accommodations and the small city of Penticton were all really great.
“I don’t think any of us had been to Penticton before. What a cool little city and we would love to be able to come back and play again.”
The Legends are a new club and for many the players it was the first time on the pitch together and, with just one spare, it was a lot of work for everyone.
“The games were more competitive than some of the score lines showed,” said Bult. “We had to be on our toes the entire time. We were all very tired and sore.
“I’m really proud of how well we performed and stayed together as a team. What a great group of guys on and off the field.”
The event was the final sanctioned tournament of the season in Penticton.