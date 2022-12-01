Glengarry Skating Club member Deepika Gill put down a perfect performance last weekend at the 2022 Okanagan Interclub Competition in West Kelowna.
Gill was among 25 skates from the club who participated in 38 events, resulting in 26 new personal bests, along with 10 gold medals, 11 silver medals and three bronze medals.
“One of the highlights of the event for the coaching team was our Star1 skaters, three of whom were attending their first Skate Canada-sanctioned competition,” said Glengarry head coach Trevor Buttenham in a press release.
“We sent six skaters at this level, and returned with six golds and one silver assessment. They were very well put together, and handled the environment like pros.”
But it was Gill, 16, who stole the show in the Star5 Elements event.
“This was a great skate and she earned herself four gold assessments on her scorecard, which is a perfect score at this level and in this event,” said Buttenham.
Full results:
FreeSkate
Pre-novice women free: Payten Ferguson, 6th.
Pre-novice women short: Payten Ferguson, 6th.
Juvenile women: Noa Kan, 3rd.
Pre-juvenile men: Micah Rodrigues, evaluation.
Pre-juvenile women: Kaitlyn Pittendreigh, 3rd; Yuzuki Onishi, 4th; Molly Mitchell, 4th; Vivian Kanazawa, 6th.
Star5 Women U13: Lily Wicks, 3rd.
Star5 Women 13&O: Deepika Gill, 7th.
Star4 Girls U13 (Group1): Grace Hibbard, 2nd.
Star4 Girls U13 (Group2): Claire Callahan, 5th.
Star3 Girls & Boys: Charlotte Wicks, silver; Ava Vassilakaki, silver; Beatrix Isaksen, silver.
Star2 Girls & Boys: Sofia Pango, gold; Genevieve Lobb, silver; Aiden Nguyen, silver; Julie Hazzard, silver.
Star1 Girls & Boys: Adele Kaminski, gold; Ava Denich, gold; Avaline Gibson, gold; Ella-Rae Howells, gold; Rina Sugata, gold; Curtis Carrigan, silver.
Elements
Star9/10 Elements: Payten Ferguson, 1st; Noa Kan, 4th.
Star7/8 Elements: Vivian Kanazawa, 2nd; Molly Mitchell, 2nd; Micah Rodrigues, 6th; Kaitlyn Pittendreigh, 7th; Yuzuki Onishi, 8th.
Star5 Elements: Deepika Gill, 1st; Claire Callahan, 8th.
Star 4 Elements: Grace Hibbard, 4th.
Star 2 Elements: Genevieve Lobb, gold; Sofia Pango, gold; Aiden Nguyen, silver.